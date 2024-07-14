XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and $441,333.65 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
XSGD Token Profile
XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,570,114 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XSGD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
