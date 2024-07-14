Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

XYL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 763,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,693. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.