Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lessened by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 5.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Zebra Technologies worth $141,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.19. The stock had a trading volume of 375,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,122. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.67 and a 200-day moving average of $288.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

