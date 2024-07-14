ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts forecast that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

