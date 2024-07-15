1,000 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,271. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

