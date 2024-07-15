120,655 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.29. 2,523,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,265. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

