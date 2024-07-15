1,411 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $147.22. 3,545,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,351. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $151.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

