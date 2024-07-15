1,483 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.15. 1,352,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $146.34.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

