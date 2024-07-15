1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of BCOW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
