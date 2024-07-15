1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BCOW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.