2,466 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,181,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.60. 339,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,143. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.