33,162 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $6.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.06. 5,346,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,745. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.