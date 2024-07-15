4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) CEO Sells $290,638.27 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.