4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Scott Bizily Sells 1,996 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00.

FDMT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 626,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,536. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

