8,434 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 325,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 197,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. 37,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,411. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

