a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AKA traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

