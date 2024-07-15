Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aaron's from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aaron's from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aaron's from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $9.99 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron's had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aaron's will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 18.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 31,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

