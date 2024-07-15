Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 238 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6 %

CRWD traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,446,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.