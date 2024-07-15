Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.74. 697,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

