Abbrea Capital LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $578.07. 860,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.87 and its 200-day moving average is $534.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

