Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

ABEO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.