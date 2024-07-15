Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Addentax Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ATXG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,988. Addentax Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.