Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Up 42.4% in June

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the June 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

