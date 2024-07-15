ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 363,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 352,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,876.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 389,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 369,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

