ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.45. 3,066,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in ADT by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 192,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 136,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

