Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 307,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.42.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
