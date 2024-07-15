Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 307,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

