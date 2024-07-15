aelf (ELF) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, aelf has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $293.15 million and $30.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

