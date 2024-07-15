Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.19. 2,662,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,416,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

