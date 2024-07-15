Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

