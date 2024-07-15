Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$102.40 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$102.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$92.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$1,034,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

