AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £151.71 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £151.71 ($194.33).

On Tuesday, June 11th, Roger Stott bought 39 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($188.83).

On Monday, May 13th, Roger Stott purchased 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($191.52).

AJB opened at GBX 394.50 ($5.05) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75. AJ Bell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415.50 ($5.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.74) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.62) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

