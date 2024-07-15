Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Alarm.com by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

