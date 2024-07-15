Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.23% of Albany International worth $64,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 2.5 %

AIN stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 115,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,387. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

