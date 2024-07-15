Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $246.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.