Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.9 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.46. 617,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

