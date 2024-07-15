Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 96.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.56. 216,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,929. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPHR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.