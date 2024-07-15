Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QVAL stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $43.63. 22,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 113,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.