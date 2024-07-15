Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of QVAL stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $43.63. 22,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
