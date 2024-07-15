Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.89.

ATEC stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphatec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphatec by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

