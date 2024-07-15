Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 6.9%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.02. 32,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 523,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Ameresco Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,650,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

