American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Sells $53,936.61 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

