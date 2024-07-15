American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE AMH opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

