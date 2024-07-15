Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,221. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $242.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

