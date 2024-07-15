Analysts Set HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Target Price at $9.20

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
HLVX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
