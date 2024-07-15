Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $113.67

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Trading Up 0.3 %

Post stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.