Analysts Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) PT at $192.00

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296,941 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRX opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -303.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

