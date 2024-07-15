Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $21.74

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,571,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.