Analysts’ Upgrades for July 15th (AVGO, BDX, EMR, FPI, GBDC, H, INVA, IPW, PHG, QRVO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 15th:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

iPower (NYSE:IPW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

