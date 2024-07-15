Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. 61,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,414. The firm has a market cap of $708.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 287.50%.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.