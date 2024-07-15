Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,002 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,736,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in International Money Express by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,191 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

International Money Express Stock Up 1.2 %

IMXI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 173,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.25.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.