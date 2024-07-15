Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92,418 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

View Our Latest Report on Waters

Waters Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WAT traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $303.12. 113,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.44. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.