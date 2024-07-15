Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $74.75. 38,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,627. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

